The dog in charge of playing Dogpool in Deadpool 3 Curiously, he shares his name in real life. This is a little Instagram celebrity who is a dog with very little hair and a tongue sticking out. He totally does look like a canine version of Marvel’s antihero.

Although no details were shared about his role in the plot, he once again gives us clues about the multiverse. After all this is one of the different versions of Wade Wilson that exist. Will we also be able to see Lady-D or Kidpool in this sequel?

Now what Deadpool 3 It can now continue its production after the end of the Hollywood strike. We will likely have more news soon. Surely many will be impatient to see the irreverence that the scriptwriters will come up with with this dog.

What do we know about Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 It will be the first mercenary film that will be part of the MCU continuity. Here we will follow the antihero on a journey that involves Wolverine, who is once again played by Hugh Jackman. Plus there are already several clues that he will deal with the multiverse.

Some images from his filming show that Wolverine will finally wear a suit similar to the one in the comics. It was also confirmed that actress Jennifer Garner will return to play Elektra Natchios. Its premiere is scheduled for May 3, 2024. Do you want to see it yet?

