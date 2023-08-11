Possible date change for Deadpool 3: Despite Marvel Studios had declared, before the start of the actors’ strike last month, that the film was in the pipeline on the production side, it seems that there could be objective delays and the original release date could not be respected.

Yesterday, following a meeting with investors, the list of upcoming movies to be released in 2024 and Deadpool 3 is nowhere to be found in that list that features Inside Out 2 in June while the red leader and his stalwart companion Wolverine seem to be bypassing the previous release date of May 3, 2024.

Disney has not commented on this change but as per the table, the most attentive have noticed that the “untitled deadpool movie” is a great absentee:

Here are the statements of the protagonist, Ryan Reynolds, released to Comicbook.com: