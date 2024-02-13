On Sunday, February 11, 'Deadpool 3' took advantage of the end of Superbowl LVIII to present its long-awaited trailer. The tape, as confirmed Ryan Reynolds months ago, will have the participation of Hugh Jackman, who will play Wolverine again, something that raised the expectations of many fans. However, what happened just 24 hours after the premiere of its trailer was not expected, as it became the most viewed trailer in history: it surpassed another famous Marvel title.

'Deadpool & Wolverine', as the original name of the film is, dethroned 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' as the most viewed trailer in history. Let us remember that the film starring Tom Holland had the historic participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who once again donned the suit of the spider superhero.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Deadpool 3': what references could be seen in the trailer for the new movie with Wolverine?

How many views did the 'Deadpool 3' trailer have?

As confirmed by Marvel and Disney, 'Deadpool 3' accumulated a total of 365 million views in its first 24 hours and in this way surpassed what he achieved 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'which, with the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, had the previous record, with 355 million visits.

Notably 'Deadpool & Wolverine'as is the real name of the film, will be the first film of the irreverent antihero to belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after Disney acquired it, along with the X-Men franchise, from 20th Century Fox in 2019.

YOU CAN SEE: Super Bowl 2024: official trailer for 'Deadpool 3', 'Planet of the Apes' and 'Wicked' revealed

When is 'Deadpool 3' released?

'Deadpool 3', which will star Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackmanand which will be directed by Shawn Levy, will premiere in Latin America on Thursday, July 25, 2024. In this way, the film can finally be seen on the big screen after the various problems that arose in its development and that were, mostly caused by the strike of the Hollywood writers and actors union.

For what audience will 'Deadpool 3' be directed?

'Deadpool 3' It will be the first film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is rated R, which means that it will be directed only to those over 18 years of age. Thus, the three Deadpool films that exist to this day were directed for a completely adult audience.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Deadpool 3': watch the official trailer of the film revealed during the Super Bowl 2024

What is the cast of 'Deadpool 3'?

Not all the characters and actors who will participate in the film are yet known; However, the trailer for 'Deadpool 3' gave us a glimpse of some that will appear in this new installment, as well as others that were confirmed during the filming of it. Here we show you those whose participation is guaranteed:

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was dethroned as the film with the most viewed trailer. Photo: Disney

Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool

Hugh Jackman as James 'Logan' Howlett/Wolverine

Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova

Morena Baccarin as Vanessa

Rob Delaney as Peter

Leslie Uggams as Blind Al

Karan Soni as Dopinder

Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox

Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus

Shiori Kutsuna as Yukio

Randal Reeder as Buck

Lewis Tan as Shatterstar

Aaron Stanford returns as Pyro

Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios.

#39Deadpool #destroys #39SpiderMan #Home39 #viewed #trailer #history #hours