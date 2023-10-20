













The SAG-AFTRA strike moved all Hollywood projects. Although it had been announced that Deadpool 3 would not suffer the fate of the multiple canceled projects in the industry, after the latest communications with the new union, it was announced that it will definitely not reach the planned release date.

It was assumed that Deadpool 3 would arrive on May 3, 2024. However, after negotiations with SAG-AFTRA proved fruitless, the planned launch date was delicately withdrawn.

Shawn Levy, the director of the third installment, responded the following when asked for clarification of the new release date:

“I wish I know. I don’t even know if we officially have [una fecha de lanzamiento]. I know it was going to be May 3rd […]. Certainlythe actors’ strike and the long pause in production have put that release date at real risk. We have shot half of the movie. I have edited half of the film. “We are dying to get back to work and release this film next year.”

However, it is evident that having only half of the film at this point is too little to talk about a new release date. Everything is uncertain until the strike ends and a more punctual organization can be planned again.

After this leaked information, Deadpool 3 seems far away.

Where can I watch the first two Deadpool movies?

The first installments of the saga Deadpool They are available in the Disney Plus catalog.

