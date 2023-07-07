Filming has begun Deadpool 3, the long-awaited return of the anti-hero played by Ryan Reynolds, and the first images of the set have begun to circulate. One detail in particular has fueled the imagination of the fans: it concerns the costumes.

Without dwelling too much on the beautiful Reynolds suitwhich you can see below, we bring you the words of CanWeGetSomeToasta reliable leaker who posted this message on his Instagram profile:

“Comic fans rejoice!!! Wolverine will wear the classic yellow and blue suit in Deadpool 3 , mask included! The design is VERY similar to his comic book costume from the 2003 Astonishing X-Men series by [Joss] Whedon E [John] Cassady […] but with long sleeves. It looks fantastic.”

According to the leaker, as a result, we will see a return of the classic Wolverine costumewhat made this obscure character known all over the world and which we hope to see again on him in the awaited video game dedicated to him.

We remind you that Deadpool 3 is coming on May 3, 2024 at the cinema and which will see the participation of Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Huggams, Tom Hiddleston and Emma Corrin.

If you haven’t had it, now is the time to go rewatch the previous two films of Deadpool: you can also find our reviews of Deadpool and Deadpool 2 directly on our site.