













Deadpool 3 announces the end of filming with a photo of the Ryan Reynolds package | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









The image also comes with a message about Deadpool 3. In it, Reynolds extends a thank you to the people who made this film possible. He further mentioned that He is very excited for fans to see it when it premieres on July 26.

Now that filming is over, the next step is the post-production of the film. That is, edit all the scenes so that they tell your story and add the necessary special effects. As the public the only thing we can do is wait until its premiere in a few months.

We recommend you: Deadpool 3 will have connections to Loki, Fantastic Four and other MCU projects

The best thing about filming being over is that it probably won't be long before we get a trailer for Deadpool 3. Surely in February the first official trailer will arrive where we'll finally see a bit of the crazy story that awaits us.

What do we know about Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 It will follow the arrival of the mercenary to the MCU with everything and the return of Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman. Although there is little official information about his story, some behind-the-scenes shots They already let us see what the true Multiverse of Madness will be.

Source: Twitter.

Several characters from Marvel films prior to their cinematic universe will appear. Among them, the Mole of 2005, Elektra Natchios, Toad and Sabretooth. It also seems that it will break the fourth wall much more with references to Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox. Does it catch your attention?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about movies and other topics.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)