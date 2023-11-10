With the strike of Hollywood actors and writers coming to an end, large companies have begun to reorganize their release calendars to adapt to the more than 100 days of pause that multiple productions suffered. Marvel is one of these companies, which has announced multiple delays for tapes MCUconfirmed so Deadpool 3 will move its release datealthough the wait will not be that long.

According to reports from deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, Deadpool 3 suffered a delay of only three months. Instead of hitting theaters on May 3 of next year, as planned, will now be available on July 26, 2024. However, it seems that the delay was not so great thanks to the fact that Ryan Reynolds continued working on this film.

Although the strike prevented him from working as an actor and writer in Deadpool 3, reports have mentioned that Reynolds and his team took advantage of the strike to begin editing some of the material they had already recorded. Likewise, it is mentioned that they have already begun to apply the visual effects of some scenes. Along with this, it has been mentioned that Disney kept the recording sets intact, and paid a group of people to keep track and thus return to work as soon as possible.

However, Deadpool 3 It was not the only film that suffered from some delay. Captain America: Brave New Worldwhich was scheduled to be completed on July 26, 2024, has been delayed until February 14, 2025. This not only leaves Deadpool 3 as the only MCU film production for next year, but this would indicate that the post-production of this film is heavier than thought. Before the strike, Captain America: Brave New World It had already completed its main filming, leaving post-production and a couple of details as the only thing that was needed.

Finally, it was revealed that Thunderbolts and Blade They have also moved their release date. The first of these has changed from December 20, 2024, to July 25, 2025. The second changed from February 14, 2025, to November 7 of that same year.

Let us remember that The Fantastic Fouranother of the great productions of the MCU, will be released until 2025. This means that although next year we will only have one film from this cinematographic universe, In 2025 we would see at least four films, which may feel like overkill for some fans of these films. Hopefully this is not a feeling many have.

After these tapes, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars They are planned to arrive in 2026 7 2027 respectivelyand after that, there is no clear plan, at least not a public one.

The outlook for the MCU right now is mixed. Although productions such as the second season of LOKI were received positively, The Marvels He didn’t have the same luck. Similarly, many are looking forward to series like Threw out and Daredevilbut it is not clear how these two productions are part of the narrative arc that Marvel wants to tell during the fifth and sixth phases of its universe.

As if that were not enough, we must also take into account the problems behind the camera. Reports have indicated that Marvel and Disney want to remove Jonathan Majors and his Kang from the MCU, this after all the controversies that have surrounded him in recent years, and replace him with Doctor Doom as the main villain of this phase. However, at the moment there is no clear information, since those responsible for these productions still do not know how to make this change.

Editor's Note:

These delays are for the best, or at least that’s what I want to believe. Marvel has suffered from oversaturation after the events of Endgame, and the best way to win back fans is by delivering quality products that are not so self-conscious.

