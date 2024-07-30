The team behind Deadrop, the new shooter game that was backed by Dr Disrespect, has opened up about their split from the streamer after his sex scandals. Here’s what they said.
Dr Disrespect – stage name of Guy Beahm, a famous streamer – recently confirmed that he had sent sexually explicit messages to an underage person, after a series of reports circulated about it. This obviously had consequences and one of them is linked to the fact that Dr Disrespect left Midnight Societythe company that supported and is working on the shooter Deaddrop.
Now, the team has spoken out about the game and parting ways with the streamer.
Deadrop Authors’ Comment
In a new interview with Bloomberg, Robert Bowling, one of the four co-founders of Midnight Society, insisted that Deadop will be released in Q4 2024as expected. The original plan was for Dr. Disrespect to play the game upon release for his millions of YouTube followers and subscribers. Clearly, after the scandals, that’s not going to happen.
Remember Deadrop is a new “extraction shooter“free-to-play first-person shooter set in “a dark and violent future where the ’80s never ended.” It incorporates what Midnight Society insists are eco-friendly NFTs and what it calls a “very specific approach” to blockchain technology.
According to Bloomberg, Midnight Society is made up of 55 developers and has raised $24 million to fund Deadrop. Bowling said that “Beahm’s job as an influencer was to bring attention and community to Deaddrop.” He added, “Having a little bit of marketing early on that we wouldn’t have had otherwise definitely helped.”
