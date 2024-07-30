Dr Disrespect – stage name of Guy Beahm, a famous streamer – recently confirmed that he had sent sexually explicit messages to an underage person, after a series of reports circulated about it. This obviously had consequences and one of them is linked to the fact that Dr Disrespect left Midnight Societythe company that supported and is working on the shooter Deaddrop.

Now, the team has spoken out about the game and parting ways with the streamer.