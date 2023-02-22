At least ten people dead and more than one hundred injured is the balance confirmed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, after this Wednesday, February 22, the Israeli Army entered Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. The operation triggered a confrontation with some armed men at the scene. Among the dead are three civilians, including a child under the age of 14, and two members of Islamic Jihad.

Rubble, from what had been a house, stained with blood and dozens of men carrying bodies while firing into the air were seen this Wednesday, February 22, in the old city of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

The images recorded by the Reuters news agency account for the moments after a raid by the Israeli Army, in a territory indicated by that country as a stronghold of Palestinian militants.

At least ten people died and 102 were injured, six of them in critical condition, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Among the fatalities are three civilians, including a 14-year-old boy and a 72-year-old man.

In addition, three armed men died. Islamic Jihad said two of them were part of their group. It is not yet clear if the rest of those who lost their lives also belonged to jihadist movements.

“We condemn the occupation’s incursion into Nablus and call for an end to the continuous attacks against our people,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The violent acts were unleashed in the middle of an operation by the Israeli forces in broad daylight, which sparked a confrontation with armed men who inhabited the place.

A series of explosions rang out as young residents hurled stones at Israeli troop vehicles.

The forces of the Benjamin Netanyahu Administration acknowledged that they carried out an operation in the area in the last hours, but did not provide further details about what happened, a type of raid that they usually carry out at night, when they assure that there would be less risk to the civilians.

Hamas warns that its ‘patience is running out’

The Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip, warned of a possible retaliation for what happened this Wednesday in Nablus.

“The resistance in Gaza is watching the escalation of the enemy’s crimes against our people in the occupied West Bank, and their patience is running out,” said Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the political and religious movement and with an armed wing, considered a terrorist by Israel.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad have vowed to destroy Israel. Although they have entered into Egyptian-brokered truces in the past, the tension is ongoing.

The majority-Jewish country’s army frequently operates in the West Bank amid what it describes as a crackdown on militant groups and individuals it accuses of being behind street attacks on Israeli civilians.

Israel has seen an increase in such attacks in recent months. One of the cases occurred last January, when a Palestinian opened fire near a synagogue in a Jewish settlement in Jerusalem, killing seven people.

However, there are also dozens of human lives lost among the Palestinians, in the midst of a strong repression by the Israeli troops that is increasing. At least 57 Palestinians have died so far in 2023, say the authorities of those territories.

The attack on the synagogue occurred just after the military killed nine people on January 26, in a raid similar to the one on Wednesday, in the northern West Bank.

A few days later, on February 6, five Palestinians were killed in another Israeli raid on Jericho, in the West Bank. And that action was followed by the ramming of a Palestinian with a vehicle into a bus station in Jerusalem, which caused the death of three Israelis, including two little brothers, in Jerusalem, a city disputed by the two towns.

A violent struggle that threatens to escalate and generate more bloodshed.

With Reuters, AP and local media