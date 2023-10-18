The journalists have also been strongly affected by the escalation unleashed between Israel and the Palestinians after the attack by the Islamist group Hamas last October 7th.

According to a count by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), at least fifteen journalists, eleven of them Palestinians, have died in recent days in the fighting unleashed in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

In its account, CPJ stated that it also has evidence of three journalists missing or detained, two of them Palestinian and one Israeli, and eight more injured, after collecting their information from Palestinian, Israeli or third country media that have warned about their circumstances.

The committee clarifies that it has not been able to confirm that all those included on the list died or disappeared while carrying out their work, and that it continues to investigate the circumstances of their deaths in a list that is necessarily open given that the war continues on the ground.

The day that most journalists fell, according to CPJ, was October 7when Hamas launched a series of surprise attacks against Israeli military and civilians: that day, three Israeli reporters were killed by Hamas gunfire and three other Palestinians by Israeli fire.

Israeli security forces help a journalist take cover after a rocket attack alert.

In the following days, more reporters were killed, all of them Palestinians, except for one Lebanese. Almost all of them worked for Palestinian or Arab channels, except for the most notorious case of Issam Abdallah, a Reuters videographer. fell on the Lebanese border by an artifact coming from Israeli soil, according to witnesses cited by the agency.

Reuters has demanded that the Israeli government carry out “a prompt, complete and transparent investigation” into the origin of the device that killed the agency’s videographer.

Two other journalists were also injured in that bombing, one of them from the AFP agency and another from the Al Jazeera television channel.

“Journalists are civilians who do important work in times of crisis and should not be the target of attacks by the parties to the conflict,” said CPJ coordinator in the Arab region, Sherif Mansour. “Journalists in the area are doing great sacrifices to cover this heartbreaking conflict.

A man holds a photo of the late Reuters visual journalist Issam Abdallah during a vigil in his honor.

Of the missing reporters, CPJ believes it knows that two are detained: Israeli photographer Roee Idan, taken hostage with his 3-year-old daughter by Hamas, according to his own family, and the Palestinian photographer Nidal al-Walidi, detained by the Israeli Army, while a third Palestinian photographer is missing.

The situation is such that UNESCO also warned this Tuesday that the attack by Hamas in Israel and the subsequent response of that country in the Gaza Strip and the clashes on the Lebanese border have caused “the deadliest week” for this profession in a recent conflict.

The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization said in a statement this Tuesday that this figure “may still worsen” as it is examining “several cases” within its mandate to promote the safety of journalists and combat impunity for the perpetrators of attacks.

The director general of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, considered the conflict “dramatic” and recalled that “never in a recent conflict has the profession paid such a harsh price in such a short time.”

Journalist observes an Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.

“I call on regional and international actors to mobilize without delay so that international humanitarian law is respected. Not only journalists should not be targeted. Furthermore, It is everyone’s responsibility to allow them to continue exercising their profession safely and independently,” he added.

Azoulay considered journalistic work in times of war “vital” because “it allows the affected population to access reliable information.” of first necessity, which can be decisive for their safety”.

“It also contributes to telling the international community the reality on the ground,” he said.

CPJ made an email address ([email protected]) available to all journalists covering the conflict in the Middle East so they can submit any questions about their safety or report incidents on the ground.

