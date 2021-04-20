In a fatal car accident involving a Tesla Model S, the role of the autopilot is discussed. The case caused a sensation. Now Elon Musk has spoken on Twitter.

Houston (USA) – The terrible one Tesla* Accident in Texas ended tragically. Two people died after they crashed into a tree with their Tesla Model S and as a result, the Californian manufacturer’s electric car and its occupants burned out completely. Now the role of the much criticized Tesla autopilot is puzzled – was he involved or not? The Houston police are almost certain – Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk (49)* on the other hand denies this personally.

How the fatal accident came about is still unclear – and controversial. Keywords “autopilot” and “dangerous Tesla malfunctions”. For these reasons, too, a woman looked after you almost at the same time Scandal at the Tesla booth at the “Auto Shanghai 2021” auto show* in China. Allegedly, neither man was in the driver’s seat when the terrible accident happened. Instead, one of the men is said to have sat in the passenger seat and the other in the back seat. Therefore, the police were certain that the autopilot of the Tesla Model S must have been switched on. Elon Musk claims to be able to prove the opposite – now an investigation is underway. You can read all the details about the fatal accident of the Tesla Model S in Texas and Elon Musk’s comments on the role of the autopilot at 24auto.de* *24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA