Deadly suspicion, the film directed by Andrea Di Stefano, has become the most watched title in the Netflix catalog. And reasons are not lacking as it is an emotional thriller full of drama, whether in prison or out of prison.

The story introduces us to Pete Koslow, a former special operations soldier who works as an FBI infiltrator in the Polish mob. However, a drug sale ends with a dead police officer and his life takes a 180 degree turn.

After the incident, the protagonist is forced by the mafia to enter jail to serve a 4-year sentence. The plan is for him to run the drug trade from within and he will do so because it is the only way to save his wife and daughter.

Spoiler Warning

After continuing in his role as a criminal, he manages to obtain the information that the FBI was looking for and provides it, but the agency turns its back on him and his identity as an undercover agent is exposed. Without many avenues at his disposal, he takes a corrupt prison guard hostage to trigger his plan.

The protagonist armed his trench and demanded to communicate with the press to reveal the truth. The FBI arrives at the scene and sends him to kill with a sniper. However, he changed clothes with the hostage, managing to escape to reunite with his family.

For her part, Erica Wilcox, her FBI partner, tries to get her boss Montgomery to reconsider but doesn’t see it as possible, so she reports him to the authorities. Now she and the protagonist wait for the case to be closed so that the family can reunite.

The end revealed some of the bad practices that the authorities come to take under the slogan “the end justifies the means.” An outrageous reality for which several viewers came to sympathize with the protagonist and his sad story.