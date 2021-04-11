The US authorities announced that the storms that swept through the south of the United States killed at least two people and injured others due to strong winds that knocked down trees, destroyed homes and overturned vehicles.

Millions of people live in storm tracks along the Gulf Coast in the southeast, including Florida, Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana, where the two deaths have been reported.

Local authorities said that a man was killed and at least seven people were injured when strong winds blew in Saint-Landry Parish, overturning some vehicles on a road.

A tree fell as a result of strong winds that hit Kado Barish on Friday, partially destroying a caravan, killing a 48-year-old man, according to the district sheriff’s office.

Large hailstones have been reported to fall off the Alabama coast, some the size of baseballs, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rains and flash floods are also expected, according to meteorological centers.