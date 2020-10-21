The situation with the spread of COVID-19 continues to be very alarming: the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world increased by more than 2.4 million over the past week, which is the highest figure in seven days since the beginning of the pandemic.

This is stated in the bulletin of the World Health Organization (WHO) on her official website.

It is noted that the number of fatalities increased by more than 36 thousand, which is roughly the same as in the previous week.

“The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to accelerate, while the number of new deaths remains relatively stable, – indicates the WHO in the fact sheet.

As of October 18, more than 40 million cases and 1.1 million deaths have been reported. Including over the last week, more than 2.4 million new cases of the disease and 36 thousand new deaths were registered. “

The most severe epidemic situation is observed in the Americas. In total, more than 798 thousand people were infected in this region from October 12 to 18, and the total number of infected exceeded 18.8 million.More than 16 thousand deaths were registered in seven days, and as of October 18, the total number of deaths was more than 608 thousand.

In Europe, a 25 percent increase in incidence has been recorded compared to the previous seven days. The number of people infected increased by more than 927 thousand to more than 8 million.More than 8 thousand people died in a week, and the total number of deaths exceeded 256 thousand.

In the South-East Asia region, more than 513 thousand people were infected during the week, and their total number exceeded 8.5 million. The number of deaths exceeded 135 thousand, which is 6.8 thousand more than a week earlier.

In India, the number of infected people increased in seven days by more than 440 thousand, in the USA – by almost 383 thousand, in Brazil – by more than 144 thousand.In Europe, the most infected people over the past week were detected in the UK (more than 114 thousand). … In terms of the number of deaths per week, India has a sad championship in the world – more than 5.6 thousand people. This is followed by the USA (more than 4.8 thousand), Brazil (more than 3.5 thousand), Argentina (more than 2.4 thousand) and Mexico (more than 2.1 thousand).

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that, according to the Minister of Health Maxim Stepanov, in the coming weeks, the incidence of COVID-19 in Ukraine may reach new frontiers: 8-10 thousand new patients daily and 70% filled hospitals. The Ministry of Health intends to combat the influx of infected people by deploying temporary hospitals outside of medical facilities. It is planned to solve the problem of the shortage of doctors by attracting specialists from other, non-coronavirus, hospital departments.

