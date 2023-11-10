Is school a safe place? Police officers in front of the Offenburg special school after the crime on Thursday
Image: Imago
In Offenburg a teenager is shot dead in his class, in Hamburg teachers are threatened with pistols. What’s going on in German schools?
DThe Waldbach School is a safe place where we all feel comfortable: This is the first sentence of the school regulations of the special school in Offenburg, Baden-Württemberg. Smiling faces, photos of friendly adults in front of a sunny, green leafy background, there is a social worker whose tasks include “prevention offers”.
The school’s homepage, which has the additional title “Special Education and Advisory Center with a Focus on Learning”, is full of information about how much value is placed on good cooperation there. 165 students are taught in 15 classes who “show severe, comprehensive and long-lasting school failure due to a variety of causes”. The house rules emphasize friendly interaction right from the start. Greeting each other is a given, chewing gum and spitting are forbidden. It also says: “We resolve conflicts peacefully.” And: “We do not bring dangerous objects to school.”
