In Offenburg a teenager is shot dead in his class, in Hamburg teachers are threatened with pistols. What’s going on in German schools?

Is school a safe place? Police officers in front of the Offenburg special school after the crime on Thursday Image: Imago

DThe Waldbach School is a safe place where we all feel comfortable: This is the first sentence of the school regulations of the special school in Offenburg, Baden-Württemberg. Smiling faces, photos of friendly adults in front of a sunny, green leafy background, there is a social worker whose tasks include “prevention offers”.

Julia Schaaf Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. Lucia Schmidt Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The school’s homepage, which has the additional title “Special Education and Advisory Center with a Focus on Learning”, is full of information about how much value is placed on good cooperation there. 165 students are taught in 15 classes who “show severe, comprehensive and long-lasting school failure due to a variety of causes”. The house rules emphasize friendly interaction right from the start. Greeting each other is a given, chewing gum and spitting are forbidden. It also says: “We resolve conflicts peacefully.” And: “We do not bring dangerous objects to school.”