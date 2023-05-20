VFour days after the deadly shots were fired at a man in Berlin-Gatow, the police arrested his 16-year-old son. A 17-year-old was also arrested, the police and public prosecutor said on Saturday in Berlin. Together with the victim’s daughter and the 16-year-old’s girlfriend, the two are said to have lured the Syrian to the later crime scene in a parking lot in western Berlin last Tuesday under a pretext. The 40-year-old was seriously injured by several shots and died on the spot.

Investigators assume a treacherous murder. The spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office did not provide any further information on the course of events or the motive. This is the subject of the investigation.

The son and the 17-year-old should be brought before a magistrate on Saturday, the spokeswoman said. Arrest warrants against the two were already available. They were the basis for the police operation on Saturday morning, in which, according to the information, a special task force (SEK) and hundreds of Berlin police were involved. The young men are now being held in custody.

No warrants for the girls

The 14 and 15-year-old girls, however, remain at large. According to the public prosecutor’s office, they do not meet the requirements for an arrest warrant because of their young age. The girls are criminally responsible. In her case, under the Juvenile Court Act, even stricter rules apply to pre-trial detention. They are in the care of their mothers, according to the spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office.

According to the authorities, the nationality of the victim’s children is unclear. According to the information, the 17-year-old suspect has Romanian citizenship, the 15-year-old girl has German citizenship.

The deadly shots in the idyllic waterfront district on the outskirts of Berlin had caused dismay and uncertainty. In the search for the perpetrator, the police also used a helicopter, but were initially unsuccessful. Nevertheless, she quickly assumed that there was no danger to the public. On Thursday, the police then called witnesses and, according to their own statements, received about half a dozen tips by Friday. According to the authorities, the accused were targeted as part of the investigation and witness statements.