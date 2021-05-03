A ship packed with passengers seeking a better life turned and fell apart against the rocky coast of San Diego in California, in an alleged human smuggling operation that ended in the worst way: three dead and two dozen wounded, hospitalized.

Lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. this Sunday after reports of a capsized boat floating in agony in the waves near the rugged peninsula of Point Loma, according to the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department.

The original call spoke of a handful of people in the water, but when rescuers arrived in boats and jet skis, they quickly realized that “it was going to be a situation larger with more people, ”said Lt. Rick Romero of San Diego Lifeguard Services.

“There are people in the water, drowning, being sucked into the rip current at the scene,” he said.

A US Coast Guard helicopter flies over the wreck site. Photo: AP

Seven people were pulled out of the waves, including three who drowned, Romero said. One person was rescued from a cliff and 22 others made it to shore on their own, he said.

“Once we got to the scene, the ship had basically broken down,” Romero said. “The conditions were quite harsh: with waves of between 1.5 and 2 meters, windy, cold.”

A total of 27 people were taken to hospitals with “a wide variety of injuries,” including hypothermia, Romero said. Most of the victims were able to walk to ambulances, he said.

Authorities said the group was crammed into a 12-meter boat that is larger than the typical wooden boats open-top panga style often used by smugglers to smuggle people into the United States from Mexico.

“Every indication from our perspective was that it was a smuggling ship. We have not confirmed his nationality, “said Jeff Stephenson, a supervising agent for the US Border Patrol.

According to an order related to the pandemic in force since March 2020, migrants from Mexico and people from the Central American countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras picked up at the border are immediately expelled to Mexico without the opportunity to request asylum.

President Joe Biden has exempted unaccompanied children from expulsions, but the vast majority of adults are quickly returned without facing any consequences.

Objects from the ship ended up on the shore. Photo: AP

Border Patrol agents went to hospitals to interview survivors of the capsize, including the ship’s captain, whom Stephenson described as a “alleged smuggler”.

Smugglers often face federal charges and deportation.

A field of rubble

San Diego Fire and Rescue Department spokesman Jose Ysea said that when he arrived at the scene near the Cabrillo National Monument there was a “large debris field” of splintered wood and other items in the choppy waters.

“In that area of ​​Point Loma it’s very rocky. It is likely that the waves continued to hit the ship, breaking it, ”he said.

Lifeguards were on board, but it was not known how many or if passengers were wearing them, authorities said.

Remains of the shipwreck. Photo: AP

Among the rescuers was an unnamed Navy sailor who was in the area with his family and jumped into the water to help someone in an effort described by Romero as a “great help.”

Authorities believed that everyone on board was immediately accounted for, but the crews of the boats and aircraft they continued registering the area for several hours looking for other possible survivors, Ysea said.

Immigration at sea

Illegal immigration doesn’t just come to the United States by jumping over the border wall, through the desert, and with the help of coyotes. It also happens by following a dangerous sea route, reminiscent of the boats in Europe.

On Thursday, border officials intercepted a panga-type vessel that I was traveling without lights sailing 11 miles (18 kilometers) off the coast of Point Loma with 21 people on board.

The crew detained the 15 men and six women. Agents determined that they were all mexican citizens without legal status to enter the United States, according to a statement issued by Customs and Border Protection. Two of the people on the ship, the suspected smugglers, will face charges, he said.

In March, a pickup truck packed with migrants collided with a trailer truck in the Holtville farming community. Photo: AP

The Border Patrol said Friday that law enforcement officials would increase operations to disrupt the maritime smuggling off the coast of San Diego this weekend.

As warmer weather hits San Diego, there is a misperception that it will make illegal crossings safer or easier, the agency said in a statement.

In early March, a pickup truck packed with migrants collided with a trailer truck in the agricultural community of Holtville, California, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) east of San Diego.

In the accident, 13 of the 25 people inside the 1997 Ford Expedition, including the driver, died in one of the border accidents deadliest in American history.

Associated Press