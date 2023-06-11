Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

A tourist has been killed in a shark attack in Egypt. The tiger shark was caught by fishermen. The first results are shocking.

HURGADA – A man has been attacked and fatally injured by a shark in the popular seaside resort of Hurghada, Egypt. Terrible scenes must have played out in the Red Sea incident. The native of Russia (23) was attacked by a tiger shark and screamed for help. A lifeboat tried to reach him – in vain. Everything happened at lightning speed. The victim probably didn’t stand a chance. Eyewitnesses report a “robbery hunt” in the water. The Egyptian Ministry of the Environment wrote on Facebook: The tiger shark had shown “unusual” behavior that led to the attack.

Deadly shark attack in Egypt: A tiger shark (galelcerdo cuvieri) attacked and fatally injured a tourist in the seaside resort of Hurghada (symbol photo). © IMAGO/moodboard

Shark attack in holiday paradise: Experts cut open predatory fish and make a terrible discovery

Shark attacks in the Red Sea are rather rare. Experts are trying to find out what is actually behind the deadly shark attack near the beach. Videos are circulating on social networks showing a man being attacked by a shark and desperately trying to escape from the shark. It all happens very quickly. After the attack, however, the shark remained close to the beach, and fishermen were able to catch the tiger shark with a net. The shark has now been dissected by marine biologists, local media reports. It is said to have been a female specimen. Loud Al Arabiya Body parts of the young victim were found in the cut shark stomach. Otherwise the stomach should have been completely empty. Further investigations are to follow.

Holiday paradise Egypt: tiger shark kills man (23) on the beach in Hurghada

Tiger sharks typically live at depths of up to 20 meters and feed on fish, the website quotes a marine biologist as saying. Who considers a lack of food as the cause of the behavior to be rather unlikely, since there is currently a ban on fishing for fish. Although sharks are feared, they are also an attraction for tourists on the Red Sea. To lure the animals, boat owners throw dead sheep or other bait – actually forbidden – into the water.

Experts explain “unusual” behavior of female tiger sharks

However, the expert has another theory as to how the terrible incident could have happened before the eyes of many bathers: Fearing males or enemies, the female shark could look for shallower waters to give birth. Before giving birth, the female would be excited because she could sense danger to her newborn. It is initially unclear why the operation on the beach did not stop the tiger shark.

Last year, two women were killed in a shark attack in the tourist hotspot Hurghada, including an Austrian. The victim just wanted to go snorkeling again. In 2018, a tourist from the Czech Republic died after a shark attack, as did a German in 2015 and a German pensioner in 2010.