An Italian tourist falls from a cliff while taking a selfie and dies in Bali. The tragedy is reported by the Jakarta Globe, which reports the death of the 49-year-old. The man was yesterday with his partner at the Vila Gajah Mas waterfalls. “It is suspected that the victim died after falling from a height of about 25 meters,” said I Gusti Made Berata, head of public relations for the local police. Around 10:45 yesterday, the man and his partner left the hotel to reach their destination on foot. Around 11:20, the tourist and his partner allegedly tried to take a selfie by leaning on a fence that collapsed. The woman, slightly injured, managed to climb back up to ask for help. The tourist was taken to a hospital in Tabanan, where doctors could do nothing but declare him dead: the family has not requested an autopsy.