Chioggia, car loses control and ends up in canal: two young people dead

Deadly Saturday night. Two young people died this morning after their BMW ended up off-road in a canal Chioggiain the province of Venice. There is also a missing person. Another young man managed to save himself; he was injured and was taken to hospital. It was he who reported to the rescuers that there were four people in the car. The victims are two boys of about 20 years old. The injured, transferred by helicopter to the hospital, is their peer. Venice firefighters divers have so far found no trace of a fourth person, who is believed to be missing.



The check of the canal section near the accident site gave negative results. The searches continue. The dynamics of the crash are still unclear. The black BMW in which the boys were traveling ended up off the road while traveling along the ‘lungoAdige’ road, around 7 in the morning, without the involvement of other vehicles. On site, with the firefighters, the men of Suem 118 and the local police officers of Chioggia intervened.