The strongest clue about those suspected of killing 22 stabs Adrián Enrique Muñoz (74) in his department of Núñez, led to the Conurbano Bonarense. More precisely, to Isidro Casanova, and there both fell: this Tuesday they arrested the only fugitive who had the case.

Is about a 20 year old girl that is already at the disposal of the Justice. She was arrested in the last hours in the San Alberto neighborhood, in the La Matanza district.

The arrest was a joint work between the Secretariat for Criminal Investigations (SIPE) of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Unit in Complex Criminal Investigation (Ufecri) and the 6th Isidro Casanova Police Station.

Adrián Enrique Muñoz was 74 years old and a tennis player.

