From: Daniel Hagen

Heidelberg – An 18-year-old is said to have fallen into a university lecture hall armed with a shotgun and shot himself there. A woman is fatally injured.

A rampage kept the Baden-Württemberg city of Heidelberg in suspense on Monday (January 24). At around 12:30 p.m., an 18-year-old with two weapons and lots of ammunition is said to have stormed a university lecture hall on Neuenheimer Feld and shot around.* Four young students are injured – a woman dies shortly afterwards. Even the suspected gunman does not survive because he kills himself. After the fact, many questions remain unanswered.* What is known so far is reported HEIDELBERG24*.

“What drives a young person, just 18 years old, to go into a lecture hall with two such weapons and heavy armament and possibly kill friends or people there?” Eckart Würzner, Lord Mayor of Heidelberg, asked himself this question at a Press conference after the killing spree.* The previously known sequence of events is also explained there in detail.

city Heidelberg (Baden-Wuerttemberg) population 161,485 (as of December 31, 2020) surface 108.84 km² Lord Mayor Prof. Dr. Eckart Würzner (independent)

Heidelberg: University rampage – suspected perpetrator is 18

“The 18-year-old German alleged perpetrator went into the hall armed with two long guns, a double-barreled shotgun and a repeating weapon and fired several times. We have found three shells at the moment, but the search is still going on and injured four people,” reports police chief Siegfried Kollmar. After several emergency calls were received from an armed man at the university at around 12:30 p.m., three patrols were immediately dispatched, who searched the building by around 12:43 p.m. and reached the affected hall. Less than ten minutes later, the suspected gunman was found dead – shot with his own gun.

The area in Neuenheimer Feld is then blocked over a large area and searched by around 400 emergency services. But it all looks like a single perpetrator, which is why the all-clear can be given. In addition to two long guns, around 100 rounds of ammunition were found on the 18-year-old’s body. In addition, three shells were found in the hall. Two female students aged 19 and 21 and a male student aged 21 were slightly injured by the associated bullets. A 23-year-old is hit in the head and dies hours later. Heidelberg University is now planning a funeral service. According to Rector Bernhard Eitel, there are no precise plans yet.

Heidelberg: Suspected gunman announces action on WhatsApp

Nothing is really known about the motive behind the killing spree. The 18-year-old had not previously been known to the police, had neither a driver’s license nor a gun license and was a biology student. The act was probably planned in advance. The young man is said to have bought the weapons from abroad – just a few days before the killing spree. Shortly before that, he is said to have sent a message via WhatsApp, according to which “people must now be punished.” However, the 18-year-old did not give any specific names. “We will now examine his surroundings in the next few days, with high pressure,” emphasizes Siegfried Kollmar, President of the Mannheim Police Headquarters. (dpa/dh) HEIDELBERG24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.