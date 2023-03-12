These images posted on Twitter show the terrifying “rains” caused by the explosion of thermite bombs falling on the city of Vuhledar. It is a mining town located on a hill about 95 km north of Bakhmut. Despite the advance of Russian troops and their tanks, the city continued to resist. Russia has used these weapons repeatedly since the beginning of the war. Thermite, a mixture of metal powder and metal oxide, is used to make incendiary bombs. It burns to temperatures above 2,400°C, hot enough to burn steel and concrete, and if it comes into contact with human flesh, it can melt it to the bone.



00:57