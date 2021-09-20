The Good Life – Deadly Premonition director Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro’s intriguing “daily life RPG” murder-mystery adventure – finally has a release date and will be making its way to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC on 15th October.

When The Good Life successfully reached its Kickstarter goal back in 2018 (following a failed Fig crowdfunding campaign a year earlier), the expectation was that it would release in Q4 2019. However, that initial launch window was shifted back to spring 2020, and then to summer 2021, before receiving one last delay to this autumn.

But now, with a release date finally confirmed, The Good Life is almost here, meaning players will soon be able to step into the shoes of New York photojournalist Naomi, as she moves to the “vast and sprawling” backwoods British town of Rainy Woods to pay off her massive debt.

The Good Life – Release Date Announcement Trailer.

In a similar fashion to other life sim games, players can occupy their time by planting and harvesting crops, cooking recipes, shopping, and saving up to renovate their home and garden – but Swery has previously teased other, slightly less typical avenues for lucrative adventuring , including sheep shearing, milk delivery, jam making, gardening, or working as a bartender, casino dealer, or cryptocurrency miner.

In amongst all this, there’s a grisly murder to be solved (alongside other mysteries), and players must race against the clock to trace multiple leads, using Naomi’s photojournalism skills or more magical means – turning into a cat to nimbly traverse the town or sniffing out clues as a dog.

It does, in other words, all sounds delightfully bonkers, and we’ll know how The Good Life comes together when it launches on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox on 15th October.