The police arrest a woman, suspected of supplying anabolics to the victim, who collapsed while doing sports

A 23-year-old man died this Tuesday while exercising at a gym in Iztapalapadistrict of Mexico City. It so happens that the establishment celebrated the inauguration every time it opened that same day.

As reported by the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) of the Mexican capital, the young man collapsed on the device he was using at that time. Faced with the emergency, the employees called the emergency service.

«Paramedics quickly went to the scene, but after checking the young man they confirmed that he no longer had vital signs. According to the first reports, a possible heart attack “would have been the cause of death,” publishes the website ‘sociedad-noticias.com’.

«Elements of the SSC cordoned off the area to allow the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) will initiate the corresponding investigations. The users and staff of the gym were evacuated after the incident," adds the North American information page.









The death occurred under circumstances that raised doubts about the young man’s physical condition and about the possible factors that contributed to his death.

In fact, several media outlets in the country confirmed that the police arrested a woman who had allegedly sold the deceased young man steroids, anabolics or other substances frequently used to improve physical performance and enhance muscle mass.