New Year’s Eve in Germany was relatively calm compared to previous years. Nevertheless, the fire brigade, police and emergency doctors had to move out during the night. A 24-year-old dies in Brandenburg.

Berlin – When igniting fireworks is a 24 year old man in Brandenburg died. According to the first findings of the police in Rietz-Neuendorf near Frankfurt / Oder at shortly after midnight self-made pyrotechnics ignited, as a spokesman for the situation service announced early Friday morning. It was fireworks that could not be bought. Details of the exact course of the accident were initially unclear.

The victim is said to have stayed with a group on vacant private property. There were no other injuries, said the spokesman. A defusing team from the police also secured pyrotechnics that had not been ignited.

New Year’s Eve in Germany: Man (24) seriously injured in the face in a firecracker accident

A man (24) suffered serious facial injuries in Schmalkalden (Thuringia). According to the police, the man ignited the firecracker himself, but it exploded too early. In the accident, the man suffered serious injuries to the face. It was to be feared that the man would go blind as a result of the accident, it was said on Friday morning.

Youngsters throw fireworks at emergency services in Essen

There was an attack with firecrackers on emergency services in Essen: Around 30 young men first set garbage cans on fire, said a police spokesman. When the fire brigade approached, the emergency services were pelted with firecrackers. Police officers who were called in as reinforcements were also pelted with firecrackers. The officers finally arrested a 16-year-old. In Wismar, a 45-year-old woman is suspected of having thrown firecrackers from an apartment at two police officers.

New Year’s Eve during Corona in Germany – a first balance

The New Years Eve in the Corona pandemic According to preliminary reports from the police, everything went exceptionally calmly across Germany. The police were on the move nationwide with massive personnel to enforce compliance with the Corona requirements. So recorded the Berlin police only a few violations of the corona requirements.

Because of the corona pandemic, the sale of New Year’s Eve fireworks was banned nationwide this year in order to protect hospitals from overload. Firecrackers prohibition zones have been set up in many places.

In Stuttgart it came to on Thursday evening Demonstrations. Because some participants disregarded the rules of distance and refused to wear masks, the meetings were broken up.

Overall, the situation is “calm”, said a Berlin police spokesman early on Friday morning. After midnight, there were briefly more people on the streets. Occasionally, unauthorized pyrotechnics were ignited in the firecrackers prohibition zones. The officers also had to break up several crowds.

So far, more than 80 people have been briefly detained, among other things, for controls in the course of the Corona measures. Earlier in the evening, the emergency services reported that they had filed several reports, among other things because of gunfire and alcohol consumption.

The Berlin police had dealt with one massive workforce prepared for New Year’s Eve. 2900 officials, 600 of them from other federal states, were on duty in the capital. The officials had their eye on the government district and the Brandenburg Gate, where hundreds of thousands of people usually gather to celebrate the New Year. In Munich moved the police to more than 500 missions* out.

Supermarket burns out completely on New Year’s Eve

The Berlin fire brigade has been involved in 148 fires since midnight. In the Steglitz district, emergency services were attacked in an ambulance, the fire brigade wrote on Twitter. In Berlin (Buckow) burned Supermarket, around a hundred emergency services were deployed to put out the fire. During the extinguishing work, fireworks that were stored in the market flew through the area.

You rarely see Berlin so clearly on New Year’s Eve.

It’s time to turn off the light.

Bundeswehr vehicles in Leipzig in flames

Unknown persons torched several Bundeswehr vehicles in Leipzig. The SUVs were parked on the site of a car dealership. Seven out of ten vehicles were on fire. The police are making their first guesses.

In cities like Erfurt and Rostock, too, the police drew a positive balance on New Year's Eve. In Frankfurt, the police said goodbye at 4:00 a.m. on Twitter with the hashtag #Frankfurtbleibtstabil and wished them a "good night's sleep".