The negligence of doctors in Gorakhpur, UP killed a woman. The deceased woman was pregnant and underwent surgery during delivery. It is alleged that the doctors left the towel inside the stomach while performing the operation. After this, the woman suffering from infection died.

The case is related to Bansgaon police station area of ​​Gorakhpur. The doctors of a private hospital here left a towel in the woman’s stomach during delivery. This fatal negligence caused the woman to have an infection and later died a painful death. A case of culpable homicide has been registered against two doctors in this case.

Let me tell you that Soni, wife of Vijay Bahadur of Gola Parasia, was admitted to a private hospital in Kauriram on October 5 by the family for delivery. The woman gave birth to a healthy son. Three days after delivery, the woman began to have severe abdominal pain. The family then took him to a private hospital in the city. Here ultrasound confirmed the woman having something like clothes in her stomach. When the doctors performed the operation, a towel came out of the woman’s stomach which was completely rotten.

Doctors say that the woman had an abdominal infection due to the towels. Due to this, he died on Thursday. On the other hand, the aggrieved family members, angry with the negligence of the doctors, started a commotion by placing the body in front of the hospital. Seeing the matter escalating, the police also reached the spot, after which the woman’s husband filed a police complaint against two doctors. In-charge SO Dr Rajiv Kumar Singh said that a case of culpable homicide under 304-A has been registered against two doctors on the basis of Tehir of the victim’s husband. Further investigation is being done.