A terrible tragedy shakes the center of Floridawhere a 18 month old baby lost his life due to hyperthermia after being left forgotten inside a car parked outdoors where they registered high temperatures. His parents, Joel and Jazmine Rondon, 33, have been arrested and face charges of “aggravated manslaughter of a minor,” authorities said Thursday.

The unfortunate event occurred on July 4, in the middle of the Independence Day of the United States. After returning late at night to his house in the city of Lakelands After a party, the parents forgot their daughter tied to her chair in the back of the vehicle, where she remained for approximately eight hours.

It was not until eleven in the morning the next day that the father, not finding the little girl in the house, looked for her and found her in the car, exposed to the sun and subjected to aextreme heat" even at that time of day, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

In the midst of the panic, Joel Rondon pulled the girl from the car, still tied to her seat, took her inside the house, and immediately he and his wife took her to the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. Unfortunately, the doctors were unable to do anything to save her.

According to EFE, The baby’s internal body temperature reached 104.4 degrees Fahrenheit (40.02 degrees Celsius). The autopsy revealed that his cause of death was the hyperthermia.

Sheriff Grady Judd emphasized the extreme conditions the car was in: “The vehicle was parked outside, not in a garage, not under a tree or any shade. Based on our investigation, the temperature inside the car could have reached between 130 and 170 degrees Fahrenheit (54-76 degrees Celsius) at that time.”

Authorities reported that the parents tested positive for alcohol and marijuana, substances they had consumed during the party. Additionally, Joel Rondon also tested positive for methamphetamine.

The couple’s other two children were handed over to close relatives while the Florida Department of Children and Families carry out an investigation.

Leaving a child in a vehicle represents extreme and tragic danger. From 1998 to the present, a total of 950 deaths from heat stroke (hyperthermia) have been reported in the United States in this situation, according to data from the No Heat Stroke organization.

So far this year, there have been 10 child deaths from this cause in the United States, including the case of the girl from Lakelands. In the year 2022, a total of 33 deaths were reported.