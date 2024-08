Home World

Press Split

A man gets caught under a ship’s propeller on Lake Constance. (Symbolic image) © Marijan Murat/dpa

The man actually wanted to go wakeboarding – but then he fatally injured himself. What is known so far.

Langenargen – A man was fatally injured during a motorboat trip on Lake Constance. The man “wanted to go wakeboarding” and got caught under the ship’s propeller, a police spokesman said. The police did not initially provide any further information. The man was traveling with four people. The police are now investigating. dpa