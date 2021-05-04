E.in Mann may have eaten an autumn crocus or some other poisonous plant instead of wild garlic and died in Munich. At the end of April, the 48-year-old man prepared a sauce made from what he believed to be wild garlic, which he had picked up, the police said on Tuesday. The man from the Freising district came to a clinic and died there.

Instead of edible wild garlic, which is similar to garlic, it was “with high probability” an autumn crocus with poisonous colchicine. The man only ate a few spoons of the sauce because it seemed bitter to him, said a police spokesman. “That was enough.”

A toxicological report should now provide information about the plant that the man ate. Autumn crocus bloom in autumn, outwardly resembling crocuses. The police warned against eating self-picked plants and warned that you carefully check what it is.

Smell is the first indicator

A first indicator of whether the picked leaves are wild garlic or a poisonous doppelganger is the smell. While wild garlic has the typical garlic smell when rubbed between the fingers, the autumn crocus is odorless. In addition, the leaves of the autumn crocus are narrower and grow in groups on a stem, while wild garlic leaves grow out of the ground with individual stems.

Bear’s garlic is also often confused with the lily of the valley. While the leaf shape of the two plant species is more similar here, the leaves of the lily of the valley do not grow individually from the earth either, and the garlic odor is also absent here.

For emergencies, there is a list of poison numbers on the Website of the poison control center ready.