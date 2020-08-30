What does it mean to be an outcast in medieval society, is it possible to return lost honor by violence, how to earn respect and make a brilliant career, killing people all your life – the historian Joel Harrington tells about this and much more in his study, written on the basis of the diary of an executioner who lived in Nuremberg at the turn of the 16th and 17th centuries. Izvestia appreciated one of the most popular modern books about the Middle Ages.

Joel Harrington

Righteous executioner. Life, death, honor and shame in the XVI century / Per. from English. Timofey Rakov.

Moscow: Alpina non-fiction, 2020.438 p.

The idea of ​​the book, now translated into almost a dozen languages, came to the author quite by accident. Years ago, while rummaging through the second-hand bookshelves in a Nuremberg bookstore, Vanderbild University history professor Joel Harrington discovered a tattered, century-old edition. A small brochure contained the diary of a certain Franz Schmidt, a professional executioner who lived in the second half of the XVI – the first third of the 17th century. For 45 years, this man faithfully served the magistrate of the city of Nuremberg, and also meticulously recorded information about the torture and executions that he had to commit.

For the late Middle Ages and early modern times, the very fact of keeping a personal diary was not something special – at that time many were already keeping private records, but nothing like Schmidt’s notes is known anymore. A dry, lapidary text full of grammatical and stylistic errors could hardly seem interesting to the average reader, but an experienced historian immediately realized that the diary of a professional killer – the most valuable source that will allow you to look a little differently at the amazing, complex and obscure world of the distant past today …

Harrington turned out to be right and after a while he issued a real historical bestseller – a thing in itself unique, because it is extremely rare when a scientific work is able to so strongly capture the attention of a mass audience. Maybe the whole point is that before us is not only research, but a deep “reflection on human nature and social progress, if such exists at all.” And Harrington also has a brilliant literary style, which, fortunately, still breaks through the angular Russian translation.

Historian Joel Harrington Photo: twitter.com

The book is built as a biography of a specific person, which is given against the background of the era – bright, stormy or, as they would say now, turbulent. The life path of the protagonist is traced in as much detail as possible with the current state of the sources. We see Schmidt first as an ordinary child in the provincial town of Hof, then as a diligent apprentice of the executioner in Bamberg, a responsible apprentice and, finally, recognized as a master of shoulder business in Nuremberg.

On the pages of the book, albeit not an outstanding, but definitely an extraordinary personality is gradually emerging – very holistic, extremely purposeful and highly moral, striving, as far as possible, towards the establishment of justice and … mercy.

No matter how monstrous the deeds of the criminals entrusted to him were (and the hair stands on end from the description of other crimes), Meister Franz was ready to save the villains as much as possible from the suffering prescribed by law, if he saw their sincere repentance before death. Even wheeling – perhaps the most terrible execution – he could, out of mercy, commit “from top to bottom” (ie, first killing, and then breaking the bones of the arms, legs and chest), and not “from the bottom up” (that is starting with methodical limb fractures and gradually moving towards the head). Sentenced to be burned, he could have previously killed – imperceptibly for the audience, he was doomed to be hanged with a sword – such a death was considered much more honorable. And drowning in Nuremberg was completely stopped due to his persistent requests.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

It also gradually becomes clear that Meister Franz dreamed not to kill, but to heal people and quite successfully practiced this in Nuremberg in parallel with his main craft, earning good money. He did not become an executioner of his own free will. … The master of his father Heinrich Schmidt forcibly forced him to execute several conspirators and thereby doomed the whole family to deep shame – they tried not to have anything to do with the executioners, they were not allowed not only to church, but even to a tavern. Franz Schmidt devoted his entire life to washing away this stain and regaining an honest name for himself and his family. How could he do this? Only by following a path that I did not choose.

Schmidt methodically built himself an impeccable reputation – a convinced teetotaler, he avoided drunkenness in dubious companies, was not fond of gambling and did not deal with prostitutes, never complained about anything, lost loved ones, patiently endured public contempt for his status, and did his job with the utmost precision, accuracy and masterly, evoking the constant admiration of the public and the approval of the magistrate. In a word, he became an ideal executioner. Finding another such was impossible.

As a result, Schmidt not only acquired a lifelong position, a good salary and a spacious house, but achieved official citizenship in perhaps the most significant city in Germany at that time, and at the end of his life received a decree from the imperial chancellery to finally eliminate the “inherited dishonor”.

Photo: Alpina non-fiction

Unfortunately, Franz did not have time to take advantage of the fruits of his victory – he soon died, and the children who survived him did not leave offspring. Ironically, in the next generation, the children of executioners, Harrington writes, could freely enter the medical faculties of leading universities, and many made brilliant careers, despite the dubious profession of their parents.

Following the twists and turns of Meister Schmidt’s life, the reader gradually learns about the world that surrounded this man. … For example, about how the South German society of the 16th century was organized in social, political, ideological and cultural terms, what was considered acceptable and categorically unacceptable in it, what constituted a reputation and how careers were made, why it was at this time that a large-scale the witch-hunt, which was power – from the rural community to the imperial chancellery, what was the penitentiary system, how the investigation was built, sentences were passed and executed, what kind of execution was considered “good” and how the “bad” execution threatened to turn back for the executioner himself. And finally, why, at some point, the criminals began to be treated much more leniently, gradually replacing the death penalty with other types of punishment.