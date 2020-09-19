E.t is the worst flood in more than three decades – large parts of Sudan are under water after weeks of rain. According to the government in Khartoum, more than 100 people have already drowned. 730,000 people were affected by the floods and almost 150,000 houses were destroyed. All 18 Sudanese states are now said to be affected. Such masses of water last attacked the state in northeast Africa in 1988, when around one million people were affected by the disaster.

Thilo Thielke Freelance Rapporteur for Africa based in Cape Town.

The situation is particularly devastating on the banks of the Nile, the tributaries of which the Blue and White Nile meet at Omdurman. By far most of the water comes from the Blue Nile from the highlands of Ethiopia, where there is currently a rainy season that is expected to last until October. The Sudanese authorities said that the water level on the Nile had never been as high as this, after a level of 17.58 meters had been reported in the capital Khartoum. The government has now declared a state of emergency.

One of the poorest countries in the world is now threatened with famine. Like most African countries, Sudan largely spared the corona virus. According to Johns Hopkins University, 836 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have so far died in the state of more than 40 million people. However, the government in Khartoum had also closed borders and imposed curfews in the fight against the pandemic – and thus additionally weakened the suffering economy.

The consequences are devastating

“The full effects of the destruction will only be visible in a few months”, warns the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (Ocha) and calls for donations for those in need. Thousands of hectares of farmland, 360 warehouses and more than 12,000 latrines have been destroyed. 11,000 farm animals drowned or were washed away by the floods. In the southeast of the Blue Nile state, the Bout Dam collapsed. According to Sudanese media reports, he had dammed five million cubic meters of water. According to Ocha, this dam breach alone puts the drinking water supply of around 100,000 people at risk.

Meanwhile the water masses also threaten the famous pyramids of Meroe, which are part of the world cultural heritage. From 275 BC to 310 AD, the city, located around 200 kilometers north of today’s Khartoum, was the center of the Kush Empire. Its black pharaohs had once ruled over Egypt. Parts of the historic site are already under water, said the head of the archeology department of the Association of Sudanese Museums, Abdel-Hai Abdel-Sawy, the Associated Press. Workers have already pumped out water and erected barricades with sandbags. “Because of the floods, however, we weren’t able to reach all places and estimate all indirect damage – especially to artifacts that are below the surface of the earth.” To protect against destruction by sandstorms, many historical finds are located under a layer of earth.

Dispute over the dam

The three Nile states Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have been arguing about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam for years. In 2011, Ethiopia began to build the dam on the upper reaches of the Nile: a 145-meter-high, 1.8-kilometer-long and around 3.6 billion euro structure that will help generate around 6450 megawatts of electricity per year in the future . So far, Egypt and Sudan have worried that filling the basin too quickly could lead to dramatic water shortages in the downstream states.

Ethiopian experts are now pointing out that disasters like the current one could be prevented in the future by the dam. “Sudan will benefit greatly from the dam,” believes Fekahmed Negash, head of the Ethiopian Eastern Nile regional technical office. “Because once the reservoir is completely filled, we will be able to control the water masses much better.”