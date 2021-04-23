A bloody act broke out in a police station near Paris on Friday. There is a suspicion of terrorism. A well-known far-right politician also speaks out.

Rambouillet – France * is once again in turmoil. A fatal knife attack occurred at a police station in Rambouillet near Paris. The anti-terror prosecutor’s office has taken over the investigation. The allegation was murder in connection with a terrorist project.

A police employee was killed by an attacker with a knife early on Friday afternoon. “The republic has just lost one of its everyday heroines – in a barbaric and infinitely cowardly act,” Prime Minister Jean Castex wrote on Twitter. He arrived at the scene that afternoon.

Fatal knife attack in France: Police are said to have not known any suspect

According to the media, the attacker was shot by police officers and died of his injuries. The suspect is said to be a 36-year-old man from Tunisia, who was previously unknown to the police.

The attack occurred in the municipality of Rambouillet a good 60 kilometers from Paris in the early afternoon. The city with around 26,000 inhabitants is considered peaceful. The municipality is located in the southwest of the capital.

Fatal knife attack in France: Twitter reaction from far-right politician Le Pen

The far-right politician Marine Le Pen commented on the act on Twitter with the words, the same horrors followed one another, the same endless sadness at the thought of the relatives and colleagues of this murdered police officer. It is always the “same Islamist motives”.

The newspaper Le Parisien reported that the woman was surprised by the attacker when entering the police station. She was injured in the neck and died on the scene. The woman was reportedly around 49 years old. Jérome Moisant from the Unité SGP Police police union told the broadcaster Franceinfothat the killed colleague worked in administration. The attacker had previously been in front of the guard.

Fatal knife attack in France: the country is repeatedly hit by attacks

There are repeated attacks on the police in France. In the fall of 2019, an employee at police headquarters in Paris killed four of his colleagues with a knife. The investigators assume a terrorist background. In 2017, a man killed an officer and injured two others on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. The terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) claimed the act for itself.

France's central government wants to offer more protection for law enforcement officers in the country with a new security law. France has been rocked by Islamist attacks for years, killing more than 250 people.