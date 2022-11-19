Special police forces in Bulgaria have arrested five people suspected of involvement in the Istanbul bombing last Sunday. Six people were killed, including two children.

The suspects are three men of Moldavian descent and a man and woman of Syrian-Kurdish descent, the Public Prosecution Service in the Bulgarian capital Sofia announced on Saturday. The five are accused of providing ‘logistical assistance’ to help one of the perpetrators of the attack flee. It is not clear whether that person is in custody.

The five were arrested last week after investigations and close cooperation with prosecutors in neighboring Turkey. “The charges are divided into two groups: supporting terrorist acts in another country, namely the attack in Istanbul, and human trafficking,” prosecutor Ivan Geshev told Reuters news agency. He added that the five were mainly involved in human trafficking through Turkey and that Turkish prosecutors had already requested the extradition of some of the alleged accomplices in the attack. See also Street-legal McLaren F1 GTR Longtail strolls through London

A Bulgarian judge later ruled on Saturday that the four men remain in pre-trial detention on human trafficking charges, citing insufficient evidence to detain them for supporting terrorist activities. The woman was released due to her health condition. Prosecutors had therefore not asked the court to detain her any longer.

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry confirmed that three nationals have been detained. “Our country strongly condemns all acts of terrorism, including those in Istanbul,” said spokesman Daniel Voda.

Text continues below the photo.

Another arrested suspect in Sofia. ©AFP



Prime suspect

Turkey’s state news agency Anadolu reported on Saturday that anti-terror police in Istanbul had arrested eight other individuals also suspected of aiding those who carried out the bombing.

A Turkish court on Friday ordered the pre-trial detention of 17 people suspected of involvement in the attack. Among them is the suspected bomber, a woman identified by Turkish police as Syrian Ahlam Albashir. Based on surveillance footage, among other things, she is accused of planting the bomb on November 13 on İstiklal Caddesi (Independence Street), a busy and historic pedestrian zone in the Taksim district. The explosion, which took place just after 2 p.m., also injured 81 people. See also Flashed? This way you can view the photo of your speeding violation

The woman reportedly sat on a bench for 45 minutes. The explosion occurred some time after she got up. Ahlam Albashir allegedly made a confession and stated that she acted on behalf of the Syrian-Kurdish YPG militia. He would have trained her too. Turkey regards this group as an extension of the outlawed Kurdish workers’ party PKK. It is on the list of terrorist organizations in Turkey, Europe and the US.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Istanbul.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Prime Minister | Trussi's season was the shortest in the country - the previous record holder died of tuberculosis

Syrian prime suspect Ahlam Albashir. © ANP/EPA

