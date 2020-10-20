On October 19, the territory of Turkey was covered by a powerful hurricane, from which the Antalya region suffered the most (it is a favorite vacation spot for Ukrainians).

According to local media, roofs tore off houses, broken trees fell, one woman died. She was under the rubble of a bus stop.

The mosque, from which the roof was blown off, as well as glass and plastic greenhouses in the Kavak, Khizirkahya, Geku and Qum districts were damaged.

Photos and videos of the disaster appeared.

Damaged greenhouses

We will remind, in January 2019, a devastating tornado passed through the Antalya airport.

