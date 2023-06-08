Deadly Hunt: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Mortal hunt is the film broadcast this evening, Thursday 8 June 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. The film, original title Endangered Species, is a 2021 thriller directed by Bassett. Let’s see together the cast, the plot and where to stream the film Mortal Hunt on Sky Cinema.

Plot

A wealthy American family travels to the vast wilderness of Kenya hoping for a dream vacation that can heal the rifts that have grown over time. But when the vehicle he’s traveling in is attacked by a rhino, the family is stranded miles away from rescue. The vacation will soon turn into a nightmarish fight for survival.

Deadly Hunt: cast

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the movie Deadly Hunt? The protagonists are Rebecca Romijn, Philip Winchester, Isabel Bassett, Michael Johnston, Chris Fisher, Jerry O’Connell, Brenda Ngeso, George Glenn Ouma. Directed by MJ Bassett.

Streaming and TV

Where to see the movie Deadly Hunt live TV and streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 8 June 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.