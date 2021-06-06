Sri Lankan officials said on Sunday that torrential rains followed by landslides and floods during the…

The past two days have killed at least 14 people and affected more than 250,000 others, with warnings of continuing bad weather.

The southwestern monsoon rains were concentrated in the western, southern and central parts of the country and led to landslides in several areas, according to officials of the country’s disaster management center.

A family of four died on Saturday after they were buried by a landslide in Aranayaka, about 90 kilometers east of Colombo.

The center said other victims were also killed in landslides or swept away by floods or rivers.

Officials said the majority of the affected residents were able to stay in their homes while about 20,000 people were evacuated.

At the same time, water levels continued to rise in two major rivers passing through the Western Region, which includes the capital, with rain continuing today.

The adverse weather conditions have added a strain on authorities already busy enforcing island-wide travel restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sri Lanka has recorded an average of 40 COVID-19 deaths and 3,000 infections per day over the past week.

Travel restrictions were due to be lifted on Monday, but instead they were extended for another week.