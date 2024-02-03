The deadly explosion in Rotterdam may have been caused by the presence of a drug lab. A 34-year-old Rotterdam resident was arrested on Saturday for involvement in the manufacture of narcotics. The suspect is Jalal O. from Rotterdam, sources involved in the investigation confirm. He is the uncle of Ylyass (22), who died in the explosion.
