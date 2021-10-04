fromKai Hartwig conclude

The police have to move into a refugee home in the Stade district. The mission comes to a tragic end. Now the public prosecutor is investigating.

Harsefeld – A police operation in a refugee home in Harsefeld in the Stade district had a fatal outcome. In the incident, the officers had to use their firearms. A 40-year-old asylum seeker from Sudan who was threatening police officers with a knife was hit by the gunfire. The man later died in the hospital.

According to the investigating public prosecutor in Stade, the officials were called to the refugee home late on Sunday evening. The police met the 40-year-old Sudanese who was armed with a knife. “In the course of the further operation, the 40-year-old attacked the emergency services with a knife, which is why they made use of their firearm and fired several shots,” said a statement on Monday (October 4th).

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the police had already been called to the accommodation twice beforehand on Sunday. The Sudanese who were killed are said to have threatened other people there. Initially, the police tried to have the 40-year-old admitted to psychiatry. However, a court rejected this plan.

Fatal police operation in a refugee home: 40-year-old Sudanese dies after being shot

Apparently the situation did not calm down. Local residents alerted the police again around 11.30 p.m. Again, the 40-year-old man is said to have threatened with a knife. Then it came to the fatal shots. The asylum seeker, who had fled Sudan, was taken to the Stade hospital, where he died from serious gunshot wounds.

Due to the fatally ending mission, the Stade public prosecutor initiated an investigation against the

involved police officers for manslaughter. The Cuxhaven Police Department, which is part of the Oldenburg Police Department, was commissioned with the investigation. This is now supposed to clarify whether the police officers acted in self-defense during the deployment. A police operation recently ended fatally in Frankfurt as well. (kh / dpa)