GDanger from huge waves on the US Pacific coast: Before the turn of the year, the weather service in the USA warned of deadly dangers from huge waves and strong currents. There were “extremely dangerous conditions,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said on Friday. Waves of up to nine meters high were expected in parts of the US states of California and Oregon as a result of a violent storm.

“Strong waves and life-threatening rip currents pose an exceptional risk of drowning at sea and damage to coastal structures,” the forecasters warned. Torrential currents could “drag swimmers and surfers out to sea.”

“Not the best day to start surfing adventure”

Previously, a huge wave swept away several people and vehicles and flooded a hotel in Ventura County, north of the metropolis of Los Angeles. Video footage showed how the meter-high wave washed over a seawall in the city of Ventura and dragged people several meters away. “Due to this wave, eight people were taken to local hospitals,” the local fire department wrote in the online networks. Other passers-by were able to get to safety.

The Los Angeles Times newspaper reported that the high waves also destroyed parts of the interior of the nearby Hotel Inn on the Beach and shattered windows. The hotel was therefore half a meter under water.

“Our recommendation is to avoid entering the water, especially in areas where there is heavy activity and high waves,” Pono Barnes, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department's lifeguard division, told the Los Angeles Times. ” It's not the best day to start your surfing adventure or test your skills in the water if you're not 100% confident.”

According to the forecasts, high surf was expected along the entire coast. There is a risk of flooding until Saturday evening, it said. “Flooding of low-lying, vulnerable coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches and sidewalks is likely around the time of high tide,” the NWS warned. Large waves could “cause injuries, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.”

Wave development on the West Coast of the USA

Firefighters and authorities worked on Friday to secure the beaches in Ventura. Video footage showed excavators building a large wall to protect houses on the coast. Officials provided sandbags to protect against flooding.

According to a CNN report, the monster waves are also due to climate change. Sea levels have risen along most stretches of California's coast over the last century, data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed, as temperatures rose and glaciers and ice sheets melted. Higher sea levels would continue to worsen coastal flooding in the future.