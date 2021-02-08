Scotland’s Chief Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell could be sentenced to a five-year prison sentence, according to several opposition parliamentarians. The reason, they say, would be to lie to the committee that investigates the Executive’s management around the allegations of sexual crimes against Alex Salmond, predecessor and political godfather of the Scottish leader.

An investigation by the autonomic administration on the complaints of several women ended in the courts, which compensated Salmond for the costs caused by a procedure that was judged biased. The Scottish Prosecutor’s Office then presented 12 counts, including one of rape, which were rejected by an Edinburgh court in March.

Salmond has refused to appear this Tuesday before the parliamentary committee, because it is not accepted that, together with his oral testimony, a document with its arguments is published. It is a well-known December letter, in which he claims that Sturgeon has lied to Parliament and has broken the ministerial code of conduct.

Murrell, Sturgeon’s husband, is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Scottish National Party. He was called this Monday to his fourth appearance before the committee; «To clarify your previous testimony, but it has not clarified anything“According to Conservative MP Murdo Fraser. The powerful couple has contradicted themselves about when they learned of the complaints.

Reason



In a previous appearance, Sturgeon forgot two meetings prior to the one he had at his home with the former chief minister on April 28, 2018. Murrell says his wife told him on the 27th that Salmond would come home the next day, but they did not speak of the reason. And he adds that, the next day, he left early and returned late, and they did not talk about the matter either.

Followers of the leader who promoted the 2014 referendum and opposition deputies are convinced that the complaints were promoted from the office of the main minister, in collaboration with her husband and other party officials, and that this group also pushed the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office towards the persecution of Salmond.

This is explained by a desire of Sturgeon and Murrell to stop the race towards independence, on whose viability they would be most skeptical than the former leader’s followers. Also for the desire to prevent his return to the top of the party. The leader has promised that she will end “the ridiculous suggestions that are made” when she appears before the committee.