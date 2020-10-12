W.hen Navid A. hadn’t caused such a terrible accident, one could almost call him a local patriot. Again and again he appears in the social network Instagram in front of the Frankfurt skyline, in a fitness club on the Zeil, in a shisha bar in the city center and in the VIP box of the Waldstadion. Above all, however, he uses the backdrop of the big city to showcase his cars. He rolls past the fair in the Range Rover, he stages the orange Lamborghini Huracán on a parking deck in the city center, in a Bentley he drives through the city at night, in the Tesla Model X he can even take his hands off the steering wheel thanks to the autopilot.

As is so often the case on social networks, there are also considerable doubts about the self-portrayal of Navid A. It starts with the last name, which is probably a pseudonym. That goes on with the figure of 1.1 million “followers”, which led to the fact that after the accident on Autobahn 66 there was talk of an “Instagram star” in many media reports. But these figures can be manipulated, as is well known, the number of posts by Navid A. is relatively low, and there is no blue tick that Instagram uses to verify celebrity accounts.

It is also unclear whether the luxury cars presented belong to the twenty-nine year old, whether he has borrowed or leased them. The orange Lamborghini on Instagram has the license plate FN 91, for which Navid A. should also have been known in the scene. The car involved in the accident, a dark Lamborghini, had the registration number FN 92. How Navid A. financed the cars and his otherwise luxurious lifestyle remains unclear. A rumor has it that he made money selling Instagram followers.

Murder “for low motives by means that are dangerous to the public”

Navid A. shares his passion for high-powered sports cars with other young men. They pose with their vehicles on Goethestrasse and on the Osthafenbrücke, many video snippets are highlighted with hip-hop beats. Navid A. himself also documents the tendency to life-threatening frenzy, which is now probably responsible for the death of a woman driver. The speedometer of his Lamborghini reads up to 277 kilometers per hour when he drives on a night autobahn near Frankfurt. The car can barely stay in its lane, almost takes off, as the comment above the film is “Too windy, wooow”.

Now the Iranian has to answer for murder, “for low motives and by means that are dangerous to the public”. It is undisputed that he himself was behind the wheel of the Lamborghini, which raced along the A66 on Saturday afternoon together with two other sports cars and finally collided with a Skoda. That’s how the police see it. Navid A. was the only person in the car. He was only slightly injured while the woman in the Skoda died. The police arrested Navid A. while he was still in the hospital. According to reports, he has not yet committed to the act.



Still on the run: The police publicly found the third driver.

:



Image: Police





Navid A. is silent about why he was racing on the busy autobahn at such a high speed that afternoon and what role the second Lamborghini played in this, which later fled from the scene of the accident and whose driver is still being sought – Navid A. is silent. Instead, the investigators rely on numerous Testimony and a video that was posted on the Internet on Saturday evening and that the police classified as “authentic”. It shows how the three cars speed on several lanes in the direction of Frankfurt. In the next sequence you can see a black column of smoke rising into the sky – the moment after the crash.

The police are now publicly looking for the driver of the second Lamborghini. On Monday evening, she published pictures of 34-year-old Ramsy Azakir, who parked the car in Hofheim after the accident. Since then there has been no trace of him. According to previous knowledge, he has no permanent address. The police will receive information about the suspect on 06192 / 2079-500.

The police assume that he and Navid A. knew each other. They may even have met in Wiesbaden the evening before. Witnesses report a meeting of several men with luxury sports cars, including Lamborghini, Porsche and Ferrari.

The group stood on Schwalbacher Strasse, their cars parked as if for a show. One of the cars had a license plate from Kuwait. The second Lamborghini should be registered in Dubai. On the other hand, the role of the Porsche driver, a German who posed in Aachen on Saturday evening, is still unclear. At first it was said that he had only “hung on” to the race. It can no longer be ruled out that he was also acquainted with Navid A.

Up until Saturday, the Instagram comments on Navid A.’s posts were almost without exception appreciative to admiring. That has changed: “Have fun in prison”, “dirty murderer” and also racist insults and bad curses can be found there by the hundreds. But also sympathy with the bereaved, criticism of horsepower swagger and admonitions to drive responsibly.