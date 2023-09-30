These new winged bombs were nicknamed “Russian thunderbolts” due to the intensity of the explosions they cause upon impact with their targets.

On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense published video footage under the title “Retribution from the Sky” of the work of the Sukhoi-34 tactical bomber aircraft on the “Krasny Liman” axis in the Lugansk district of the Donbas region, carrying the new winged glide bombs, known as “OMB.” “UMPC”, as the first official announcement of the use of this type of bomb, where the Russian pilots were able to hit the targets with high accuracy, and the Russian attacks also hit a control and monitoring center for drones as well as armored combat vehicles.

According to the video clip, a Russian pilot known as “Solist,” one of the mission’s participants, said that Russian soldiers and pilots are waiting to confront the American F-16 fighters that are expected to enter the battlefield to support the Ukrainian army.

What are the capabilities of the Russian “Thunderbolts”?

The new type of Russian glide bomb “OMBKA” is a Russian modification of unguided bombs by adding a guidance kit and winglets to fly at a long range and with various weights from 500 to 1500 kilograms, and among its capabilities are:

It operates with an inertial guidance system or the Russian GLONASS satellite.

Its range is up to 70 km, with an error rate of 10-20 metres.

They serve as a cheap and effective alternative to Russian Kab laser-guided or TV-guided bombs.

Its price reaches 24,460 thousand dollars.

Experts describe them as lightning bolts that cannot be stopped.

According to estimates by Western military reports, these bombs always represent a major problem for the Ukrainian side, as Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Aghnat announced earlier that these bombs are a serious danger to the Ukrainian defenses on the front and rear lines, and that the only way to avoid them is to try to shoot down The fighter aircraft it is carrying, which is difficult to implement using currently available means, is an indication of the inability of Ukrainian fighters to carry out these missions.

Deadly bombs

Regarding the power of these bombs, American military expert Sebastian Roblin told Sky News Arabia that an arsenal of precision sliding bombs of a larger size of this type could allow Russian warplanes flying at high altitude to launch precise ground attacks against Ukrainian sites on the line. confrontation.

It supports Russian fighters to launch precise attacks on Ukrainian artillery, air defenses, headquarters and supply centers, located tens of miles behind the Ukrainian air defenses that protect them.

It hits its targets without having to go down to the range of short-range air defenses such as “Stinger” and “Starstrike”, and it will be far from the lethal ranges of the “S-300” and “Buk” batteries, which range between 32-72 kilometers, because these Ukrainian defense systems cannot You can get close to the front lines.

After dropping these deadly bombs, it will be difficult to target the Russian bombers launching these bombs.

Cheap and destructive

For his part, aviation sciences researcher Mina Adel told Sky News Arabia that the Ukrainian field is witnessing a new phase in the use of glide bombs by both sides of the conflict. Ukraine has begun using the American extended-range JDAM bombs, while Russian forces have obtained modified bombs. “OM PK”, which is characterized by its low cost and great destructive effect, now represents an imminent danger to the Ukrainian forces and makes the situation worse on the battlefields if this 1,500 kilogram ammunition is used.