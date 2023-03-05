Genoa – A new line of investigation for drug dealing that targets the thugs of Sergio Faveto and the “terrible kids” gang of Molassana. But also the list of suspects, which risks getting longer: in fact there are seven other people whose position is currently being examined by the investigators.

It continues unabatedpolice investigation of the operative nucleus of the San Martino company for the fatal beating of Faveto, the 51-year-old computer engineer massacred at the beginning of last August in Piazza Unità d’Italia and died after a month at San Martino. The military, directed by Lieutenant Marco Merola and Lieutenant Franco Monteleone, in fact, from the analysis of the elements available, they also speculate a drug dealing ring. Activities that the gang which includes the two young men accused of beating up Faveto – Daniel Borsi, 19 and AC, 17, the former under house arrest and the latter under investigation on the loose because he was a minor – usually organized right in the gardens of A Molassana.

The drug on the hills

The dealing would concern in particular hashish and marijuanasold to local kids. The gang, according to what was reconstructed in the investigation papers, before the beating would have consumed drugs and then, upon the arrival of the police force, would have secured a good quantity of them in what, according to the investigators, was the usual hiding place. And that is a bridge over the Historic Aqueduct. From that point, higher than the square, the group had visibility over the whole area. And he could inform the accomplices who were selling drugs in the gardens of the possible arrival of the police force. To talk about the hiding place is Simona (the name is invented, as a minor), a 16-year-old student who, intercepted by the carabinieri in the context of the proceeding for the murder of Faveto, tells this “secret” of the gang: «When someone she said she was calling the carabinieri – the young woman tells a friend, not knowing she was being listened to – we took it and left. We came to Costa Fredda (ascent Costa Fredda, ed) and we hid everything. So we’re back.” Costa Fredda appears several times in the boys’ phone calls. In fact, another young man also refers to this place in a call: “We went to the Costa Fredda – says Massimo (not his real name, ed) – because we saw the ambulance and the carabinieri arrive and we went there”. According to the military, that is the place where the gang kept the drugs (“we hid everything”).

The investigative material concerning the drug dealing will flow into the next few hours an autonomous line of inquiry compared to the one instructed for the manslaughter of Faveto.

Seven more in the crosshairs

In the next few hours, then, the investigation into the fatal beating is set to expand. In fact, the carabinieri of the San Martino operational unit reported the position of at least seven other people to the prosecutor, in addition to the two thugs already under investigation. Five are kids who are part of the gang (four minors and one adult), for which the crime of aiding and abetting is assumed. Questioned in the barracks in via San Martino, they did not want to collaborate in the investigation and therefore will be investigated. Even Salvatore F., the adult who physically hit Faveto on the back of the neck, addressing him as a paedophile in the middle of the square, giving way to the beating of the herd. Salvatore F. will have to answer for instigation to commit a crime. The position of AC’s girlfriend, the minor accused of manslaughter, is also being examined by the prosecutor. The young woman, also under 18, in fact, would have verbally attacked a resident of the area, who on the day of the beating had looked out the window to ask the group to stop beating Faveto. The girl, according to what was found by the carabinieri, would have threatened her: “If you don’t mind your own business, you’ll end up badly and you’ll take them too”. A behavior that, according to the investigators, could also constitute the crime of complicity in manslaughter.