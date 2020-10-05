A case has been reported to shoot Vishal Rana, the main accused in the Akhlaq massacre in Bishara, Dadri under suspicious circumstances. Rana is shot in the chest. Jarcha is a phenomenon in the area. He is currently hospitalized.Vishal has been attacked before. Last year too, three youths of Bisahara village were attacked with a sharp weapon in a mutual dispute. Vishal, who is the main accused in the Akhlaq murder case of Bisahara, is out of jail on bail these days.

What is Akhlaq massacre?

Explain that on September 28, 2015, in the Bisahara village of Dadri tehsil of Gautam Budh Nagar district, on the suspicion of beef, an elderly man named Akhlaq was beaten to death. 20 people were arrested in the case, including the main accused Vishal Rana. This massacre had shaken the entire nation.