Highlights: After Karauli in Rajasthan, now a case of murderous attack on the priest of a temple in Gonda, UP has come up.

The priest of the Ram Janaki temple at Tirre Manorama, Gonda, was shot dead by the attackers at around 2 pm on Saturday.

The priest was brought to the district hospital in an injured condition, due to critical condition, he was referred to Lucknow.

Gonda

After Karauli in Rajasthan, now a case of murderous attack on the priest of a temple in Gonda, UP has come up. The priest of the Ram Janaki temple at Tirre Manorama in Kotwali Itiathok area of ​​Gonda was shot dead by the attackers at around 2 pm. The priest was brought to the district hospital in an injured condition, after which he was referred to Lucknow.

According to Kotwal, Atul Baba alias Samrat Das worships in the Ramjanaki temple and has been living here for the last two years. At around two o’clock on Saturday night, some people came and opened fire on the premises. The land mafia is being told behind the incident.

Actually, there has been a dispute over the property of Manorama Place of Origin, for which last year Sitaram Das has also been attacked. The priest has registered a case of attempt to murder against the four accused and they are being searched.