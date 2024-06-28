Home page World

People mourn after the deadly attack in Bad Oeynhausen. © Sandra Knauthe/TNN/dpa

Many questions remain unanswered in the case of the fatal attack on a 20-year-old in Bad Oeynhausen. The suspect is in custody and remains silent. He is said to have not known the victim.

Bad Oeynhausen – In the case of the fatal attack on a 20-year-old in the spa gardens of Bad Oeynhausen, intensive investigations into the perpetrator, motive and background of the crime are continuing. The 18-year-old accused, who is in custody for manslaughter and dangerous bodily harm, did not know his alleged victim beforehand, according to current findings, Bielefeld public prosecutor Christoph Mackel told the German Press Agency.

The case caused nationwide dismay and grief. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) was also shocked. “This is really very, very terrible,” she said on Friday in Berlin. Her condolences go out to the parents of the victim. The young man died in hospital a few days after the attack.

Previous findings on the course of events

According to current information, the 20-year-old was sitting on a bench in the park with companions on the night of last Sunday, and the accused Syrian was sitting nearby with at least two companions. He suddenly stood up and attacked his victim. The 20-year-old tried to flee, fell to the ground, and the accused 18-year-old hit and kicked him on the head. The motive is unclear. Several eyewitnesses who were near the crime scene reported to investigators, as Mackel reported on Friday.

It is still unclear whether there are other suspects – and whether there could be many people involved. Initially, the police and public prosecutor’s office spoke of a group of around ten people who were being sought as suspects. Several of the 18-year-old Syrian’s companions – young Germans – have since been questioned. They are not being treated as suspects, but as witnesses, said the public prosecutor. They stated that the 18-year-old carried out the attack alone.

Overall, investigators see many unanswered questions in the case, even in the face of contradictory information. A homicide squad is currently evaluating further witness statements and is asking for information from the public.

Political reactions to the violence

The cruel attack was “a tragic example of the failure of our constitutional state in dealing with known migrant criminals,” criticized the domestic policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Marc Lürbke. “It is absolutely unacceptable that a criminal with multiple criminal records could continue to walk around freely and commit such an act.” The accused had already attracted attention in the past for violent, property and drug crimes, investigators announced on Thursday. However, the 18-year-old has no previous convictions.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) said on Thursday: “This perpetrator must be given a just punishment.” Germany must “get better at deporting such repeat offenders, violent criminals who are not German citizens.”

Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) pointed out on Friday in Neuss that the case also raises some “big questions” in general. For example, why violence is “so on the rise” and how it can be stopped. And: “What can we do to ensure that young people no longer grow up believing that they can solve conflicts with their fists or with a knife?” said Reul during a visit to a security center manned by international police for the European Football Championship.

Information about the accused still subject to change

Christoph Mackel stressed that the origin of the accused is irrelevant for the investigation and the criminal prosecution of the case. The public prosecutor’s office does not have the accused’s immigration file, so he can only provide information about the person with reservations. The 18-year-old is remaining silent on the allegations.

According to investigators, the Syrian is said to have come to Bad Oeynhausen in October 2023. He came to Germany in 2016 as part of a family reunification with his parents and siblings and initially lived in Pforzheim before moving to Bad Oeynhausen. According to the “Westfalen-Blatt” (WB), the 18-year-old and his family lived there as tolerated refugees in an apartment – without state benefits, as the paper reported, citing the city. A criminal lawyer who took over the defense of the 18-year-old told the WB that he did not consider it proven that his client was the main perpetrator. dpa