A fatal accident involving moose on the inside of 32 kilometers of the Moscow Ring Road was caught on a video published in Telegramchannel of the Moscow prosecutor’s office.

According to the agency, two elk were hit by a Kia car, the animals died on the spot. The 32-year-old driver of the foreign car was not injured.

“The Interdistrict Environmental Prosecutor’s Office of the City of Moscow put under control the issue of compensation for damage caused to the environment as a result of the death of animals,” the prosecutor’s office noted.