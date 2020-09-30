A tragic accident occurred in Austria. An ÖVP politician fell in front of her husband. Any help came too late for the 48-year-old.

Malta / Austria – In a tragic accident one came ÖVP politician out Austria about life. How oe24.at reported that she was 48 years old Councilor Sonja Schurl from Murau on Sunday at hike to be killed in an accident. Her husband had to watch Schurl fall around 50 meters.

Austria: Politician crashes while hiking – her husband has to watch everything

As the Austrian portal reports, the 48-year-old was on Sunday (September 20) with her husband and brother from the parking lot at the Kölnbreinsperre starting over the Salzgittersteig to Katowice Hut in the Malta municipality hiked. The three of them planned the next day Great potter to climb. The trio started their tour around 7.15 a.m., but in between the three had planned to continue on the Little potter to dismount. It was then that the tragic accident occurred.

As the portal further reports, the 48-year-old ran in front of her husband on the descent, and for reasons unknown so far, she is said to have crashed about 50 meters over steep, rock-free terrain at a height of around 3,040 meters. The husband immediately went to his wife, he made an emergency call beforehand. Although her husband is still there First aid measures had initiated and a helicopter and numerous Emergency services to the Scene of the accident hurried, came for that ÖVP politician any help too late. She died at the scene of the accident.

Austria: hiker falls 50 meters – husband and brother are still trying to help

How oe24.at reported that the 48-year-old’s husband was flown into the valley, where he was looked after by a crisis intervention team. The brother of Wanderer was accompanied by the mountain rescue on foot into the valley. There are therefore no indications of third-party debt.

