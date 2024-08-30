There are already several new features coming, thanks to a patch published by Valve. It weighs only 683 MB but the contents are all very interesting.

Deadlock was just announced, and its invite-only trial continues to gather player after player. Of course, this isn’t the final version of the game by any means, and things could change significantly as it progresses.

The main new features of the Deadlock update

The I jump from the wall is perhaps the most notable and exciting addition to this Deadlock update, and players can perform the move without consuming stamina by moving their character in the opposite direction of the wall.

A Deadlock Screenshot

Furthermore, four teleports have changed locations and will now remain closed for the first 10 minutes, two rebound pads have been added near the cultural center and the courthouse, and several buildings have changed size to place their roofs out of bounds and prevent players from reaching them.

Let us remember that Deadlock is a third person shootersix against six, mixed with Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), taking inspiration from classics of the genre such as League of Legends, Dota 2 and Heroes of the Storm. You can read the very long official patch note at this address.

We remind you that we tried Deadlock and we told you what we think. Finally, if you also absolutely want to try the work, we explain how to play Deadlock: here are the ways to participate in the Valve playtest.